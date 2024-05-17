StockNews.com Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -475.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

