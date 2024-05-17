StockNews.com Upgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrueCar

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,178. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $267.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.71.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.