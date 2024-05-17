Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.33. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

