STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $260.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 77592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
STV Group Stock Performance
STV Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.
STV Group Company Profile
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
