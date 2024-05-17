Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.83

Substratum (SUB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $55.83 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,793.61 or 0.99898729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011928 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035943 USD and is up 21.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

