Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $12.55. 826,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,208. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

