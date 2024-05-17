Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 120,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

