Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 200,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 1st, Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00.

Shares of SG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

