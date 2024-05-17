Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Cut by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 783,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

