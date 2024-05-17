Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $565.53. 332,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.50 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

