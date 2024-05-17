Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $569.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.16 and its 200-day moving average is $542.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $386.50 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

