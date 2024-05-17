Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 3.7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 101,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 620,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,850. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

