Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

TARO stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

