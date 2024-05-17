TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TATT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 5,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 4.60% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

