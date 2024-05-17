TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of TATT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 5,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%.
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
