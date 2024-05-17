TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biodesix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.10.

BDSX stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 85.80% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

