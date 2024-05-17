TD Cowen Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $209.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.81. 317,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.