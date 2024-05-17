TD Securities Raises Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CUP.U opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.10.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

