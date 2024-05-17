TD Securities Raises Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CUP.U opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.10.
