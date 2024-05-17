TD Securities Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.29.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.25.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

