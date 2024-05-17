Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.28

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 629764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Teekay Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 97.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Teekay in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.