Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,932. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,213 shares of company stock worth $438,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

