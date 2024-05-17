Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $218.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,703. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $220.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

