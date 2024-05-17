The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.03

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 154925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

