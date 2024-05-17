The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Noelle K. Eder Sells 10,700 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.97. The stock had a trading volume of 501,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,466. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.