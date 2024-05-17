The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 14,493 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.90. 463,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

