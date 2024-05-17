The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $476.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $476.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.55.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.14. 121,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,285. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.