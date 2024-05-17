The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 89,951 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

