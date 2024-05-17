The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).
Get Our Latest Research Report on SGE
The Sage Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.