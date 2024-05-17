The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

SGE stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,106 ($13.89). 9,120,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,253.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.52. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

