The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,837 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.12. 1,308,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.