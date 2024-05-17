Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,856. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.