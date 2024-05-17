Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,220 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in ON by 607.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 130,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 111,829 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ONON traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,611. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.