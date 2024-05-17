Tourmaline Bio’s (TRML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRML. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

TRML stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,974. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

