Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

