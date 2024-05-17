Transportadora de Gas del Sur Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12,666% compared to the average volume of 47 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

