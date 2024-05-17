Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
