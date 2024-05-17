Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON:BBOX traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 165.20 ($2.07). 8,081,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.10.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

