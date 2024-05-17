tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

