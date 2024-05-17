Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.59

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 1220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 456,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

