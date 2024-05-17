Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope Sells 520 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TYL stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.73. 18,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,158. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $492.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.93.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.