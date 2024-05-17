UBS Group Raises Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $10.50

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.28.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.