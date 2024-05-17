United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.96. 54,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.