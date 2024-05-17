United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.72. 224,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $684.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.30 and a 52 week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

