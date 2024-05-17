United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,501 shares of company stock worth $113,260. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.