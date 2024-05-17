Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.10

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 17521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $672.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

