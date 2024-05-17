Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 46,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average volume of 35,233 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 123,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,701,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $8,544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. 10,736,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667,409. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

