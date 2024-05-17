VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.33

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 288896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.