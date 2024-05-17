Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average daily volume of 317 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 853,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,966,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter.

EDV traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 332,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,561. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

