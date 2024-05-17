Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 792,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,634. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

