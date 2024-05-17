Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,632 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $51,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,043,000 after buying an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,225,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,435. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

