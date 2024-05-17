Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $136,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 615,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,587. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

