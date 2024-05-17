Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $262.14. 1,850,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,925. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.18. The firm has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

