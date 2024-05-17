Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 941,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

